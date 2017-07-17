World Emoji Day: Apple’s new emoji include bearded man, breastfeeding mom

Celebrating the World Emoji Day, Apple on Monday announced a new set of emoji that will include a woman with headscarf, a breastfeeding mom, a man with a beard and another meditating. (Apple website)

Celebrating the World Emoji Day, Apple on Monday announced a new set of emoji that will include a woman with headscarf, a breastfeeding mom, a man with a beard and another meditating. The new group of emoji will come to iOS (with iOS 11), macOS and watchOS later this year. With thousands of emoji available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, there are many ways to add personality to every message. “New emoji include Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person and Breastfeeding, and food items such as Sandwich and Coconut. More animals and mythical creatures like T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie and Elf are a fun way to describe situations and new Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces make any message more fun,” Apple said in a statement.

Other new emoji shared by Apple on Monday include an exploding head smiley, as well as the very illustrative vomiting smiley face. There’s a zebra and a genie, for increased zoological and cryptozoological range, and a sandwich that looks nearly good enough to eat. Apple also announced iTunes Movies will feature emoji in place of certain movie titles as part of World Emoji Day.