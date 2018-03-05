Wondering how to get fresh and clean air inside a car? This product may be the solution

Plasmacluster technology can best be described as the next generation of air purifiers.

Many people, especially those living in big cities, spend a lot of time in their personal vehicles while commuting from one place to another. Forget the outside environment which is full of dust and other pollutants, even the air quality inside the car can be worse at times. Pollutant levels are often higher inside because cars take in emissions from surrounding vehicles and recirculate them. Additionally, bad odours will eventually make their way to the interior of your car. Needless to say, it’s an unpleasant experience for both you and your family.

To get rid of the above mentioned problem, Japan’s Sharp has introduced a portable car purifier IG-GC2, which is easy to own and operate. It retails for Rs 12,000 and is appropriate for decent-sized cars. We got a trial unit for product evaluation, let us check out its key features and overall performance.

At first look, the IG-GC2 resembles an attractive beer glass. It comes in two colour options: Champagne Gold and Black. We got the Black variant and trust me, it is perfect to compliment the car decor. With the handy front-tilt cylindrical design and adjustable louver angle, the IG-GC2 comes with 2-port USB car adapter to charge the device. It weighs approximately 265g.

The IG-GC2, equipped with Plasmacluster technology, works by dispatching the ions to each and every corner of the car, thus reaching out to the source of the hidden smell in the mat, ceiling, seat covers and dashboard; destroying them not only from the air, but even from the surface. Additionally, the washable PM10 filter ensures that most road dust particles that penetrate the AC filter can also be trapped which makes our drive safe and pleasurable. Sharp officials claim the IG-GC2 incurs no recurring cost and can be used for upto 19000 hours or 10 years, though a monthly cleaning of air filters is recommended.

Plasmacluster technology can best be described as the next generation of air purifiers. They work by using an electrical discharge to create both positive and negative ions, which are then surrounded in water and then released into the air. This process can clean the air and surface from irritants including dust, fungi, viruses, pollen, smell, gases and mould apart from improving skin texture.

The fan of IG-GC2 is placed on the level with the air suction channel to allow effective flow of air into the cabin. One may adjust the fan speed from low, medium to high depending on the size of the car and the intensity of the smell.

If you want to remove odours quickly, say after smoking or eating inside the car, increase the airflow to Turbo mode, and you will notice the car will become fresh again.

The air purifier also combats the dangers posed by exposure to other forms of volatile emissions in your car. Technical-speak, it has a capacity of approximately 3.6m3 applicable for high-density. It has an approximate ion density of 75,000/25,000/7,000 ions/cm3 with a 3 (Turbo/Med/Low) operation mode. With the quiet design and standard air flow, the purifier is barely audible even in a hybrid car.

Thankfully, we can now stop using perfumes and depend on the Sharp IG-GC2E to make our drive pleasurable.

Estimated street price: Rs 12,000