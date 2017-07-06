With Website GoogleMy Business makes building sites easy for small and medium businesses

With this launch, the company aims to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) leverage the power of internet and technology to become successful. “

Google recently announced the launch of ‘Google My Business’—a new feature aimed at building a mobile optimised website easily and instantly. With this launch, the company aims to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) leverage the power of internet and technology to become successful. “With over 400 million Indians online, and 300 million of them on smartphones, the internet has emerged as the go-to destination to research and buy. So it’s important for businesses to be where customers are. However, small business owners tell us that building a website can be complex, expensive, and time-consuming,” said Shalini Girish, director—marketing solutions, Google, announcing the launch. “In order to solve these problems for them, we introduced a new simple, free, and fast way to build a mobile optimised website through ‘Website With Google My Business’.”

Using Google My Business, local businesses can create their first website for free, right from their phone in less than 10 minutes. It’s so easy it basically creates itself. Available for Google My Business users, this new feature will provide simple, templated, editable websites for small businesses created from their data and photos on Google Maps. Google uses small businesses listing to build the site, taking care of the design and making sure the website is found in search and maps.

For instance, Pet Palace Dog Hostel has been a part of the pilot project in India. Based out of Pune, Maharashtra, it operates six pet hostels. Pet Project Hostel created a website through Google My Business, and within a few months it has garnered close to 10,000 visits. Similarly, Ravi, a mehndi artist based in Noida, UP created a site a few months back and since then it has already received over 6,000 visits.

Google My Website builder provides features to choose a design theme, add photos, and describe what’s unique about the business. One can even get a free domain from Google or buy one’s own with Google Domains right from Google My Business. It also connects with customers by telling them exactly what they want them to do next, like call their business, book an appointment, or sign up for their mailing list. It manages everything in one place whether on desktop, mobile, or the Google My Business app. It also increase the chances of earning new business from AdWords Express and expanding the online presence.