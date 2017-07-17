With Tambour Horizon, Louis Vuitton enters smartwatch segment; check out the spectacular gadget

Having a ravishing look, Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon smartwatch is available in three distinctive styles – stainless steel, brushed steel, and black. (Twitter/Louis Vuitton)

If you love to wear a smartwatch and are looking for something different, go for Louis Vuitton. Oh yes, did we mention you need to be loaded in order to afford it? Well, the French luxury brand has come up with its first smartwatch that runs on Google’s Android Wear 2.0. There are many smartwatch brands in the market then what is it that makes Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon different from others. Well, for starters, it looks different, so much different. And one can own this smart device at a starting price of $2,450 (approximately Rs 1,57,882). As per the report, Louis Vuitton has partnered with Google and Qualcomm in developing the watch. Let’s take a look at its features. The Tambour Horizon has a 1.3-inch 390 x 390 AMOLED display with Snapdragon 2100, 4GB storage and 512MB RAM. However, there is no optical heart rate scanner. Along with it, the new launch is capable of beaming alerts, notifications, incoming calls, texts to the watch from one’s companion smartphone just like other watches of this category, said the report.

The other thing that makes Tambour Horizon stand apart from other smartwatches is its design. Having a ravishing look, the watch is available in three distinctive styles – stainless steel, brushed steel, and black. It also gives its buyer an option to choose from a variety of wrist straps, all are made from high-end, premium materials. With Tambour Horizon, Louis Vuitton has become the latest luxury brand to enter the premium smartwatch segment.

Watch Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon in this video:

#LVConnected

In pursuit of personalization. Discover many features of the Tambour Horizon Connected Watch now at http://t.co/f1eRddIuPq pic.twitter.com/j71ghdpTNh — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) July 16, 2017

Along with these features and designs, Louis Vuitton has added a couple of neat features that will not be available in other Android Wear smartwatches that exist in the market. According to The Indian Express, Louis Vuitton has designed two apps for the device. These are Vuitton’s City Guide – an app like a local tour guide which helps the users to find food and other areas of interest, and myFlight – an app that keeps the users updated about their flight details. Besides these, the watch also has a standalone app store along with plenty of custom watch faces.