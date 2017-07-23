With Reliance JioPhone TV cable, you can save your monthly DTH cable bill; here is the process

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled JioPhone TV cable at RIL’s 40th annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Friday.(Youtube grab)

Is the day near when we bid adieu to cable TV network and connect our boxes directly to the internet? Well, JioPhone TV cable is one gadget which intends to do so. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled JioPhone TV cable at RIL’s 40th annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Friday. The billionaire made it a point that many JioPhone users might like to view their favourite content such as live TV, movies, and education on their handsets. “This is especially true in many remote parts of India where even cable TV and the high-speed internet have not reached. Our young Jio engineers have created an innovation to help them — a special and affordable ‘JioPhone TV cable’ that connects JioPhone with any TV, not just a smart TV, so that all JioPhone users can enjoy viewing on the big screen of their existing television sets,” said Ambani.

So here’s how you can watch TV with JioPhone TV cable

– Almost all Television channels these days come with LIVE streaming. With JioPhone TV cable you can connect to live to stream of these channels and connect it to your television set.’

– For this, you have to first buy a device which connects your phone to your TV.

-The device will display the content on Mobile screens on your TV sets. So, whenever you live stream any TV channel, you can watch it on the big screen.

– The best thing about the product is that it can be connected to any TV.

– However, Ambani in his address had said that the TV can be watched for 4-5 hours regularly, as the 4G data limit of 512 MB/day may not be sufficient to watch the TV for long hours.

– For the people who don’t watch TV the whole day, with the JioPhone TV cable you can save you monthly DTH cable bill.