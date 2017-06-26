Wireless headphones: From Skullcandy Crusher to Bose QC35, here are 4 that combine luxury with convenience

Some select wireless headgear that combine luxury with convenience.

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless – Rs 11,999

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless is an evolution of one of Skullcandy’s most celebrated products, the original Crusher headphones, and has been rebuilt with elegant industrial design, premium materials, Bluetooth functionality and a suite of innovative technologies. It comes loaded with features such as customisable haptic experience with adjustable bass controls, noise-isolating fit, elevated audio quality, built-in microphone, track and volume controls, upgrade in aesthetics including memory foam cushions and travel friendly collapsible design.

Bose QC35 – Rs 29,363

The QuietComfort 35 headphone promises to deliver noiseless music experience in all types of environment. The QC 35 comes with digital noise cancellation technology; it utilises reverse sound waves based on the ambient noise to cancel it out. The updated equaliser in the QC35 also balances sound according to the volume level. The around-ear headphones are available in black and silver colours. True to Bose reputation, the QC 35 has amazing sound reproduction, clarity and balance, as well as accurate and deep bass.

Sony XBA-H1 – Rs 11,890

During airplane travel, there’s a lot of moving around. Therefore, you want headphones that are fast and easy to pack, lightweight and highly durable. The Sony XBA-H1 meets all these parameters. Whether you prefer a more sporty look or one that is simple, both needs are served well here. The hybrid driver unit packs in balanced armature and dynamic designs into one unit, bringing the very best that both have to offer to your ears. This results in booming bass, highs that shine and response that makes your music sound more punchy than ever.

Sennheiser PXC 550 – Rs 29,990

A perfect travel companion, the PXC 550 Wireless delivers Sennheiser’s renowned high-quality sound and up to 30 hours of battery performance. Sennheiser’s NoiseGard hybrid adaptive noise cancellation ensures uninterrupted listening by seamlessly monitoring and adapting to ambient noise levels –whether on a plane, train or a noisy street. They have a comfortable fit and have great sound reproduction. What that means is the audio of PXC 550 is very rich, clean and balanced. Also the bass response is accurate and solid.

Jabra Move – Rs 4,987

Jabra Move are great sounding wireless headphones. Well-constructed, they look fashionable, feel great and are well-designed. The wireless headphone come with a mic so you can make calls as well. You can control music and calls directly from the headphones. The headphones have wonderful sound reproduction and are light on the bass, for those who prefer it that way. With 8 hours of music time and 12 days of standby time, Move has got you covered. The lowest priced among these five pieces, Jabra Move is a bargain for music lovers.