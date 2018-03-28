Wipro opens new tech centre in US

India’s third-largest IT services company Wipro on Tuesday said it has opened a new technology centre in Plano, Texas.

The centre will initially employ 150 people and Wipro will increase the headcount to 2,000 in the next few years. Currently, the company's Texas headcount stands at 1,400. "The Texas Technology Center is focused on developing niche capabilities in new and emerging technologies for Wipro's clients, which include some of the nation's most innovative companies," it said.

The new facility will primarily house the company’s US cybersecurity centre as well as serve as a hub for advanced analytics. “With more than 1,400 employees in Texas and major operations now in Plano, Dallas and Houston, Wipro is playing an important role in the Texas economy,” said Texas governor Greg Abbott.