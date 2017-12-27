Winter months for Indians is to hibernate? Google reveals truth here about high-flyers!

Google’s top searches winter 2017 reveal truth about what India searches!

Google’s top searches winter 2017: This will definitely come as a surprise – winter months are associated with travel and Google now has a proof for it. Generally, Indians preferred to travel during the hot summer months and during the cold season, they stayed in the warmth of their homes. Now, it emerges that mindsets and trends have changed! On Wednesday, the company revealed that some of the top searches for the winter months are holiday related. Google also said that there has been an increase of about 27 per cent in these hot words in the months of winter this year. The search queries cover a wide range, such as ‘luxury’, ‘honeymoon’, and ‘safari’ on Google. Some of the places like Seychelles, Maldives and Bali were on top of the honeymooners’ international search list this season with 40 per cent rise in these queries.

Google India observed the top travel trends from September to November. The company also kept a tab on both international and domestic searches and said there has been an increase in luxury related searches by 34 per cent. The company also revealed that people searched for ‘royal holidays’ which was 12 times more than what it was in 2016 during the same period.

The analysis, done by Google also revealed that people searched for warmer topographies. Yes, you read that right, too! The activities related to such areas became widespread during winters with an increase of 32 per cent in safari destination explorations. People looked for Desert Safari in Dubai, Night Safari in Singapore, Bali Safari and Marine Park, as well as Safari World in Bangkok surged in 2017.

About international travel trends, Dubai continued to be the ‘most looked for destination’ which was incidentally followed by Bangkok, Thailand and Disneyland in the US. Apart from the search for destination activities such as safaris, international cricket as an international excursion observed a rise of 456 per cent, fuelled by matches held at Melbourne, Australia and Lords, Britain.

Kerala topped the list of the most crowd-pleasing destination for domestic travellers. Weekend getaways, specifically near Delhi, became an extremely popular search term, culminating a 361 per cent increase.

The trends also showed that Indians are now planning their travel in advance as last-minute bookings reduced by 17 per cent for domestic travel and 20 per cent for international trips.