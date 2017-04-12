Windows 10 Creators Update rolls out for free

Windows 10 Creators Update empowers users with experiences on 3D, mixed reality, 4K gaming and enhanced security features. (Reuters)

Microsoft on Wednesday rolled out Windows 10 Creators Update to Windows 10 customers around the world for free. To get the update, users can enable automatic updates on Windows 10 PC and the Creators Update will be delivered through the phased rollout. Advanced users can initiate the update manually though the “Update Assistant”.

“Microsoft’s mission has always been to lead new innovations that let people create their own path and bring their dreams and aspirations to life,” said Vineet Durani, Country Head, Microsoft India, in a statement.

Windows 10 Creators Update empowers users with experiences on 3D, mixed reality, 4K gaming and enhanced security features.

With this update, users can now avail a service to help monitor one’s security through the “Windows Defender Security Centre” that offers a single dashboard display so people can control their security options from one place.