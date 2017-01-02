‘Wild’ Amazon Alexa accidentally offers porn to a child who wanted nursery rhymes

Amazon Alexa misunderstood what William said and returned porn results. This was done on Amazon’s smart home Echo when the kid tried playing a nursery rhyme repeatedly. (YouTube grab)

A kid wanted to listen to a kid song and asked for help from Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa. But what the small child named William got, surprised everyone. Alexa misunderstood what William said and returned porn results. This was done on Amazon’s smart home Echo when the kid tried playing a nursery rhyme repeatedly. While, in the initial results, Alexa could not interpret the voice of a child, after repeated attempts, it returned results filled with adult content, when his parents had to interfere and stop it.

A user with the name ‘f0t0boy’ posted two videos on YouTube, and it has gone viral on social media. In the video, we can see that the child keeps repeated some song he wants to hear. It is very cute and beautiful, only to the point when Echo starts a barrage of X-rated terms. Alexa as of now does not have the capability of playing porn, so it is interesting how it came up with such words. What must have happened is, when it searched Spotify, for the particular song, it must have reached an album which has porn related words, probably as a prank ringtone. The following video has words which might not be safe for the workplace:

As technology has evolved, our products are getting smarter. While in the past you could press a few buttons on the remote and switch on things, companies are now trying to innovate to the point where instead of starting your app you can just direct your digital assistant to take care of things. But is it really worth it?