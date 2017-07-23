Why you should update your Apple devices immediately

If you are an Apple device user and want to dodge a potential hacking, you must download the new software update for iOS and MacOS that the Cupertino-based giant has released. (Image: IE)

If you are an Apple device user and want to dodge a potential hacking, you must download the new software update for iOS and MacOS that the Cupertino-based giant has released. According to a report in Fortune, for users of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, downloading the patch is critical to secure the devices. The update fixes a key vulnerability called Broadpwn that allows hackers to “execute arbitrary code” — or take over your device — via WiFi chips embedded in the device’s main processor. Nitay Artenstein, a security researcher at US-based computer security service Exodus Intelligence, exposed the flaw and said a hacker can target these devices for as long as they are in range.

Apple users can follow these steps to avoid hacking. For iPhone or iPad users, go to the Settings menu and select General. From there, you press Software Update option and install iOS 10.3.3. If you are a Mac user, head to the App Store and select the Updates tab. A prompt for macOS Sierra 10.12.6 is available and you can download it. The same issue was detected in Android devices as well. Google patched the bug for the platform earlier this month, the report pointed out.