Whopping Rs 24,000 discount on Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB in Apple Week sale – Find out how to avail

On e-commerce giant Flipkart, Apple iPhone 8 Plus has seen a hefty price cut. Check how much you need to pay now.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus which was launched alongside the iPhone 8 last year. However, this plus variant of iPhone was overshadowed by the new design of iPhone X. At the time of India launch, iPhone 8 Plus with 64 GB of internal storage was priced at Rs 73,000. However, on e-commerce giant Flipkart, the smartphone has seen a hefty price cut. As of now, the iPhone 8 Plus (64GB storage variant) is priced at Rs 63,999. However, there is a way to get the smartphone at a much cheaper price.

Flipkart has slashed the price of iPhone 8 Plus under their Apple Week sale. This sale started on April 3 and will go up to April 9.

Along with the listed price, Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 8,000 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. However, the cashback is only applicable if you buy the smartphone with EMI. This offer can be paired up with an exchange discount as well. If you have an old smartphone, then you can avail maximum exchange benefit of Rs 16,000 off on the iPhone 8 Plus.

This means that the iPhone 8 Plus’ discounted price of Rs 63,999 will be slashed by Rs 24,000 (Rs 8,000 of ICICI Credit Card Cashback and Rs 16,000 on the exchange offers). This means you can get the iPhone 8 Plus with 64 GB of storage at Rs 39,999. At this price point, this is surely a must and definite buy.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus specifications

Apple iPhone 8 Plus comes with a 5.50-inch display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by hexa-core Apple A11 Bionic processor and has 3GB RAM. This iPhone 8 Plus gets a dual-12MP camera sensor on the rear and a 7MP front-facing sensor for selfies. The camera on Apple iPhone 8 Plus can shoot up to 4K at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps. Apple iPhone 8 Plus gets a decent 2,675 mAh battery.