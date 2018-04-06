Whopping 153 GB data! BSNL takes on Reliance Jio, launches IPL 2018 pack, check price

State-owned BSNL has come up with a new pack for as low as Rs 248 to take on the Reliance Jio plan of Rs 251 for the IPL 2018.

IPL 2018: Ahead of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, a popular telecom giant has come up with a new plan to let users watch more of the cricketing action. State-owned BSNL has come up with a new pack for as low as Rs 248 to take on the Reliance Jio plan of Rs 251 for the IPL 2018.

With this pack, BSNL is offering a whopping 153 GB of internet data at a huge 3GB per day. The validity of this plan is a whopping 51 days. That means the pack will cover the entirety of the IPL 2018 allowing you to watch the cricketing extravaganza without any problem. This pack is aimed to mobile users who wish to watch the IPL on their smartphones. This is a limited period offer which is available all over the country from April 7 to April 30.

This comes in days after Reliance Jio came out with a new Cricket Season Pack. With their pack, Reliance Jio is offering 102 GB of internet data at Rs 251 only. The official online streaming partner Hotstar has come up with an All-Sports Pack which lets you watch all the IPL 2018 matches LIVE without any latency. With the pack from Hotstar, you will be able to stream all sports matches live including cricket, kabbadi, tennis, etc for a year. The new ‘All Sports Pack’ from Hotstar pack is listed at Rs 299.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel with their existing Airtel TV lets users to view the live streaming of the IPL matches for free. Airtel users are needed to download the app from Play Store or Apple App Store. The offer from Airtel is available for both prepaid and postpaid customers.