Who was Ustad Bismillah Khan? The shehnai maestro honoured by Google Doodle on 102nd birth anniversary

Ustad Bismillah Khan almost single-handedly popularised the shahnai as a classical instrument.

Search engine giant Google today honoured Ustad Bismillah Khan with a doodle on his 102nd birth anniversary. He was born on March 21, 2016, in Dumraon, Bihar in the family of musicians. Ustad Bismillah Khan almost single-handedly popularised the shahnai as a classical instrument. He had won a number of awards including Bharat Ratna (2001), Padma Vibhushan (1980), Padma Bhushan (1968), Padma Shri (1961), Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1956) among several others

Ustad Bismillah Khan was popular not only in India but across the globe. It can almost be said safely that he and his shehnai were almost synonyms to each other. He had also performed on the eve of India’s first Republic day on January 26 1950. The great maestro passed away on August 21, 2006, in Varanasi following cardiac arrest.

