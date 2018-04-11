Who was KL Saigal? The singer-actor honoured by Google Doodle on his 114th birth anniversary

He was born in Jammu on April 11, 1904.

Search engine giant Google today honoured 114th birth anniversary of noted Indian singer and actor KL Saigal with a doodle. He was born in Jammu on April 11, 1904 to Amarchand Saigal and Kesarbai Saigal. His father was a tehsildar at the court of king of Jammu and Kashmir. As a child Saigal occasionally used to play the role Sita during Ramlila in Jammu. In 1930’s he was introduced to RC Boral by music director Harishchandra Bali. He got a job in B N Sircar’s film studio New Theatres on a contract of Rs. 200 per month. While working there he came in contact with contemporaries like KC Dey, Pahari Sanyal and Pankaj Mullick.

In 1941, he moved to Bombay, where he acted and sang for a number of successful movies including Bhakt Surdas (1942) and Tansen (1943). He is still remembered for his songs, Diya Jalao, Sapta Suran among others. On March 31, the Google dedicated its doodle to India’s first lady doctor Anandi Gopal Joshi on her 153rd birth anniversary. The Google wrote in its blog, ” “In 1886, a young doctor stepped off a ship from America, eager to take up the role of physician in charge of the female ward at Kolhapur’s Albert Edward Hospital. Not only was she India’s first female doctor, but she was only 19 years old at the time. Her name was Anandi Gopal Joshi, and her story is one of courage and perseverance.”

Anandi Gopal Joshi GOT her medical degree from Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, which is now known as now known as Drexel University College of Medicine. She cxame back to the country with dreams of opening a medical college for women.

“Joshi’s young life was tragically cut short when she died of tuberculosis before her 22nd birthday. However, her legacy and the path she paved for generations of women continues today. Interestingly, even a crater on Venus is named after her!” the blog added.