WhatsApp, Vodafone tie up to get you chatting in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and other Indian languages; all you need to know

Vodafone has built customised pages in many Indian languages, such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Tamil, to drive the adoption of the newly introduced local language feature on WhatsApp. (Source: Reuters)

Telecom company Vodafone India has tied up with popular messaging application WhatsApp, with an aim to promote and educate its subscribers about using the service in their preferred local languages. The major telecom player has built customised pages in various Indian languages (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Tamil, among others) to drive the adoption of the newly introduced local language feature on WhatsApp. The interface has been built with an animated step-by-step approach displaying the option of changing to different Indian languages while chatting. This makes it easy to setup the local language options for WhatsApp. Plus, it will be possible to update status or even share messages in the preferred local language.

WhatsApp is currently available in more than 50 different languages across the globe. The popular messaging app has over 200 million monthly active users in India, using 10 Indian languages. WhatsApp, which is the world’s leading messaging app with over 1 billion users of which over 200 million are in India alone, has been steadily adding nifty features to the app to make it more useful. India is also the top country when it comes to the usage of WhatsApp’s video calling feature. The Facebook-owned platform recently revealed that India accounts for 50 million video million calling minutes per day. Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, “We see it as a big step towards empowering the next one billion internet users. We believe that local language support is a clear area of focus for us, and we see this campaign with WhatsApp as a step in the right direction.”

Neeraj Arora, Vice President, WhatsApp said, “People can easily use WhatsApp in the Indian language of their choice to connect with friends and family anytime and anywhere. Language choice is an important feature for our users and we are happy to stand together with Vodafone on this education initiative that makes messaging on WhatsApp an even better experience.”

Meanwhile, recently, WhatsApp rolled out two new updates for the app, where it has made it easy for you to apply new text font styles and also search for emojis in the latest version of its app.

The new tweaks on WhatsApp were available to be used in the Beta version of the app for Android. It was also available on the regular stable Android build also when we looked for the same. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the latest new features are not yet available on WhatsApp for iOS.