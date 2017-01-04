WhatsApp virus: Indian security forces in danger?

Elite organisations like NDA and NIA are under the threat, as two files with malicious content have been doing the rounds on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app. (Picture: Reuters)

Security agencies of India have reportedly alerted central intelligence agencies against a WhatsApp virus which can possibly hack into their personal information and data. According to a PTI report, elite organisations like NDA and NIA are under the threat, as two files with malicious content have been doing the rounds on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app. According to the report, data about soldiers in the Army are one of the main targets of the notorious virus. According to PTI, the two corrupt files are- ‘NDA-ranked-8th-toughest-College-in-the-world-to-get-into.xls’ and ‘NIA-selection-order-.xls’. The army personnel have been asked to report anything like that.

The report said that according to officials, NDA stands for the National Defence Academy, situated in Khadakwasla, Pune and NIA is the National Investigation Agency, which investigates on terrorist activities in the country. The virus that has been doing the rounds on the app is mainly an MS Excel file, but officials have said that it can be circulated in any other form as well. The officials have reportedly warned that such viruses can extract details like banking information including ATM PINs of the personnel.

According to the report, even people interested in the named agencies might get affected as these two are well known all over. But primarily the target appear to be the people who belong to the army. Meanwhile, security forces have reportedly been alerted so that they are aware and can avoid the cyber attacks which have been on the rise lately.

Recently, in October, in one of the biggest banking security breaches in the country, it had come to light that nearly 3.2 million debit cards had been put at risk of fraudulent transactions after cyber criminals, assumed to be operating out of China, stole customer data from Indian ATMs.

