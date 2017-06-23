WhatsApp update: Soon you might be able to share all types of file in the messaging app

It has been reported that the new feature will be rolled out across all platforms which support any version of WhatsApp. (Reuters)

WhatsApp might soon let you share all kinds of files with your friends and family, via the app on iOS and Android devices. It has been reported that the feature will be rolled out across all platforms which support any version of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo, a popular tech portal, reported details about this new feature, and according to the report, the messaging app has started distributing this feature for some users already. However, for now, it remains unclear if the feature will be rolled out to all users, or whether it will be made available in the beta version of the WhatsApp for further testing. WABeta noted that once the feature is enabled for a user then they will be able to share all file types on the platform, but adds that the maximum file size will still be 128MB for iOS and 100MB for Android. Reportedly, the file sharing option is also available for WhatsApp Web, but the file sharing limit is set at a maximum of 64MB.

You can currently share file types including csv, doc, docx, pdf, ppt, pptx, rtf, txt, xls, xlsx and similar. WhatsApp had introduced Document sharing a little over a year ago. During the time of writing this article, we didn’t see any update being pushed to us on either Android or iOS. Essentially WhatsApp might soon let users share MP3 files, APK files etc. It is possible that limited file sharing size is only for a testing period, and it might change when WhatsApp finally rolls out the public update. The Facebook-owned company is also expected to out a new feature that will let you to recall messages after they’ve been sent. As reported by WABetaInfo earlier this month, this Recall feature will be remotely enabled in 2.17.30+ of the app and is only in testing as of now.

Meanwhile, in another WhatsApp related development, but related to India, Hike Messenger beat the popular app in launching a mobile wallet and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments for its registered users in India in partnership with Yes Bank. This launch was ahead of the proposed launch of similar services by the much larger multinational rival WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned messaging app has about 20 crore users in India and a launch of a payments app is expected soon.