WhatsApp update: Now you can send multiple contacts at the same time

Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp will soon enable you to send multiple contacts to your friends in one go. The new feature by WhatsApp was spotted in the latest beta version of the app on Android (2.17.123). This functionality allows you to even send many contacts to multiple users. As of now, the highest number of contacts which can be attached has been found to be 200, but the actual highest number is not known.

How to send multiple contacts?

In order to send many contacts, you need to open WhatsApp chat box of the friend you wish to send the contacts to. After this, you need to click on the attach icon in the message text box and select contacts. Now you can choose the contacts to send from your phonebook. You can also search for particular contacts from the search bar at the top. After that, you need to click on the green circle icon with an arrow at the bottom. Following this, the selected contact list will be sent to the friend.

There is another way in WhatsApp, to send multiple contacts to many users. You need to first choose the contacts from your phonebook. Then click on the share button and select the WhatsApp option Now you need to select the friends you wish to send those contacts to from your application. After this just click on the green arrow icon at the bottom.

How to be a beta tester?

Currently, it appears that Beta testers will get to experience the feature initially. Meanwhile, other users might have to wait for a while. WhatsApp has an official beta testing program available on Google Play. In order to own this feature, users will have to get WhatsApp’s latest beta version. Users will have to sign up for it by clicking on the ‘Become a Tester’ button. One can also download the beta version of the messaging app from other websites like APK Mirror, which offer apps signed by Google. But one must make sure that the downloaded version is the latest one.

This new feature by the instant messaging app will be highly useful in situations when friends ask for multiple references. For example, you can send all the contacts of your school friends to another friend who lost touch with them or maybe lost his contact list. On Android, the feature is expected to be launched soon as the beta version already has it. It remains to be seen when this functionality will be available for iOS users.