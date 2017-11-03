WhatsApp Down: Services back after worldwide crash; messaging app was not working for 1 hour

WhatsApp was down for more than an hour.

WhatsApp has resumed services after a worldwide crash. Users all over the world were not able to send or receive messages using the messaging app. This is apparently because of a server problem, The Independent reported. The Facebook-owned mobile app in itself is not broken. The application is opening for most users and the chats and contacts are loading. However, people are unable to send or receive messages. Users have taken to social media websites like Facebook and Twitter to complain about the issue. A ‘connecting’ message is getting displayed when users send messages, but it takes forever to load. Even shutting down and re-opening the app does not seem to solve the issue.

According to various reports, the WhatsApp issue is focused mostly in Europe and Asia. However, on Twitter, users from other parts of the world have also complained about the problem. Incidentally, WhatsApp Web, the desktop version of the app is also down and cannot be accessed to send messages. Interestingly, unlike Facebook and other social media websites which have a separate page to notify when their portals are down, WhatsApp does not have such a provision. Even WhatsApp’s official Twitter handle has not posted anything since 2014.

Earlier this year in September, WhatsApp had faced another crash. In May 3017, the app was down for sometime in most parts of the world including countries like Spain, Malaysia, Germany and many European countries. Even Belgium, the Netherlands, and Britain had got affected.

As of now there is no clarity on why WhatsApp went down at a global level. WhatsApp has provided no information on this issue. Since it was a global issue, some of the users may still face issues. It is too early to understand what went wrong with WhatsApp. It could be an issue with WhatsApp’s global servers.

(more updates to follow)