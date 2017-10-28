WhatsApp rolls out delete for everyone feature; here is when you can get it on your phone

WhatsApp has finally rolled out the god of all features and it will be called as ‘Delete for everyone’. (Fe photo)

WhatsApp has finally rolled out the god of all features and it will be called as ‘Delete for everyone’. It means that now any drunk text to an ex or a rant to your boss can be deleted by the users. But there is a catch to it. Users can only delete or revoke the sent message within seven minutes. Any text beyond the set time limit will not be allowed to be revoked or deleted as per WaBetaInfo report- a fan site for WhatsApp. The life-saving feature for many was previously available for Windows users only and now WhatsApp has finally decided to launch it on android, ios and desktop platforms as well. Another interesting fact about the new feature is that multiple messages can be revoked at once, added the report. However, it is a slow rollout and will take time to reach to over one billion Whatsapp users. If your phone is compatible with the feature then you will soon receive the update notification.

Notably, WaBetaInfo also explains how the delete for everyone works. The blog site says,”When you delete a message for everyone, your WhatsApp sends a fake copy of the message to the recipient. When the recipient will receive your copy, the device won’t show you the notification and it won’t save it in his chat history, but it will check if there is the ID of the message in the database: if it will find the message, the message will be correctly revoked (if the recipients are using the latest version of WhatsApp). This is the back-end process.

For the front-end process is more simple to understand. Simply long press the message that needs to be deleted and then tap on the delete icon on top of the screen. The user will have three delete options- Delete for Everyone, Delete for Me and Cancel. The ‘Delete for Everyone’ will delete the message for the user and your receiver whereas the ‘Delete for Me” will delete the message only for the user. The ‘Cancel’ button will simply close the delete window.