WhatsApp rolls out beta version of Facebook like coloured text status; here is all you need to know

Reports highlight that the feature was rolled out in February and so far has managed to bag more than 250 million daily active users. (Image: Reuters)

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is currently testing the Facebook-like colourful text status which will allow users to write their status update with a colourful background, font and emoji combination. According to a report by Android Police, the new feature is a part of WhatsApp beta version 2.17.291 and could be soon available for all users. The report further stated that users who are registered with WhatsApp’s official Play Store beta program should get access to new colourful statuses earlier than everyone else. However, it is also being reported that as the new feature is a server-side test and thus it would not necessarily be available for all users even if they have the latest android version of the app.

Currently, some select users are having a floating pen icon in the Status tab at the bottom of the screen, just above the camera icon. After clicking on the pen icon, options of tying status, selecting font, emoji, and background colour come up. The new status with these aforementioned changes appears after hitting the green arrow icon at the bottom right to post Status. The status is published on WhatsApp and is visible to all your contacts.

The report also highlights that the feature was rolled out in February and so far has managed to bag more than 250 million daily active users. The number is way more than what Snapchat records currently.

In December last year, Facebook started rolling out coloured text status feature for Android which allows users to add background colours to text-only posts. The feature does not work for video posts, image uploads and URLs.

As of now, the social networking app offers more than ten background colour options to users which include white, yellow, yellow and orange gradient, red-orange, green and blue gradient and other.

According to Indian Express, WhatsApp, which has garnered more than 200 million users in India, is planning to come out with its own e-Wallet and if the report is to be believed, the messaging app is in in an early stage discussion with the National payments Corporation of India (NCPI).