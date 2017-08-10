WhatsApp Photo Filters for Android on cards? Messenger tested the feature then removed

As per the screenshots, there were five photo filters that a user can choose from, including Pop, Black and White, Cool, Film and Chrome. (Photo: Android Police)

Soon the android users may enjoy another exciting feature of WhatsApp, as the messenger is reportedly introducing photo filters in the app. The feature, which enables the users to filter photos, videos and GIFs, has been already introduced in iOS for Apple’s iPhone users. Now, it was spotted in WhatsApp Android beta version 2.17.297. However, it was immediately removed in the follow-up version 2.17.298, reports Android Police. Though spotted briefly, it hints at its imminent arrival.

WhatsApp has been constantly adding new features for users. From fonts to status update and privacy setting, it has introduced certain changes in the mobile application from time to time. Earlier, it rolled out the new features for iOS as part of version 2.17.30, which includes three new features including photo filters. Other two were album view for users when they send or receive a collection of five or more photos or videos and a direct reply shortcut. Since then, android users have been eagerly waiting to have one or more of these features.

Though the photo filters were removed by WhatsApp, a tipster in Android Police report shared screenshots to demo how it is all going to look like in android. As per the screenshots, there were five photo filters that a user can choose from, including Pop, Black and White, Cool, Film and Chrome. It was accessed easily by going to any individual or group chat one wants to send the media to. After this, it needed to click on attachment icon, capture or select a photo, video, or GIF, and swipe up. Swiping up will pull out five photo filters to choose from.

As the photo filter feature is now not available on android, it still can be tried. For this, the users need to get v2.17.297 beta from APK Mirror and stop the app from auto-updating on the Play Store, said the report.