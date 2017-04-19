WhatsApp may soon let you ‘unsend’ awkward messages within 5 minutes

Apart from Unsend, WhatsApp could soon launch many other new features including Change In Number. (Image: Reuters)

You would be lying if you have never regretted sending messages on WhatsApp that you weren’t meant to send. These messages might have been to your boss, your professors, that sulky colleague or just maybe you were at fault and were drunk. However, that damage has been done. Although, according to Twitter account WABetainfo, that damage, if done recently can be fixed to a certain extent. WABInfo says that WhatsApp web users could soon be able to ‘unsend’ a message within 5 minutes of sending it. The report suggests that the Mark Zuckerberg-acquired company was working on developing a new feature which would allow the user to ‘send’ or ‘edit’ sent messages.

If reports are to be believed, the sent messages would also get removed or edited as per the actions are chosen by the user on this side. WABetainfo tweeted that the update was spotted in a beta version and will roll out very soon. According to WABetaInfo, the messages sent via WhatsApp Web 0.2.4077 receives a separate ‘Revoke’ button, which on clicking deletes the text but that should be done within 5 minutes. Apparently, the sent text gets deleted from both the phones. It was also reported that the revoke feature works the same way for photos and videos. While it is not yet clear as to when this feature will be made available, it can be expected to get rolled out first for iPhone users.

WhatsApp Web 0.2.4077: many improvements for the revoke feature & you’ll be able to unsend messages sent within 5 minutes (DISABLED NOW). pic.twitter.com/2qj28JEwyi — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 12, 2017

WhatsApp might be rolling out another change in its features which will enable users to change their numbers within the app itself. If the user changes the number, a notification can be sent to chosen or all contacts about the switch. But the new feature was seen on a Windows device, so it is not clear when it will come on Android or iOS machines.

WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone 2.17.130: new change number feature, to notify your contacts about your new number (DISABLED BY DEFAULT) pic.twitter.com/FpZWHH3MS3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 15, 2017

It has to be brought into notice that Gmail had rolled out a similar feature in 2015. The features that could send the sent messages and save the users from certain embarrassment. If WhatsApp introduces the feature by the end of the year, this would be the messaging app’s second big update in 2016. The Zuckerberg owned company had added the video call feature to its app for both Android and the iOS and rolled it out in 180 countries including India.