WhatsApp may soon allow Group voice and video calls; here’s how it will work

WhatsApp could soon enable users to make group video and voice calls directly from the app. The latest update on WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is based on a code found in the new Beta version of the app on iPhone. A report in WABetaInfo says that the new WhatsApp v2.17.70 beta for the iPhone update has a code which refers to the group voice calling feature. While there are many references in the code which suggest that the voice calling for groups, is almost a confirmed feature now. However, according to the code, there is a reference to the same feature for groups, but for video calling as well. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been adding a lot of feature for its over 1 billion users. However, with an increased focus on video these days, a group calling feature will surely be a hit.

A WABetaInfo report said, “The 2.17.70 iOS update has very hidden references to group calls! Before it was an internal news, now it’s all confirmed.” Notably, the company has not provided any announcement on the new features and there is no clarity on when they will be live for all. The report added that “There are a lot of hidden references about group voice calls, but there is only one reference to group video calls. So group video calls are partially confirmed at the moment.” Facebook already has a similar feature on Messenger. According to earlier reports, even WhatsApp was working on a group voice calls and could release the feature next year.

So how do the group voice and video call work? “WhatsApp 2.17.70 sends a request to the server to ask if the user you are calling is in another group call!” WaBetaInfo tweeted. It clearly indicates that users could be added one by one, either by the group administrator or a user. It added: “Note that these references we found are very strong (but they aren’t visible for you at present) and they have allowed us to understand what WhatsApp is going to add in the application, as we did for WhatsApp for iPad.”

WABetaInfo is basically a firm which watches WhatsApp for its updates and usually announces them before the formal launch. It had reported that WhatsApp is testing an ‘Unsend and Delete for everyone’ feature. It has also reported that the iPhone app will soon give group administrators more power, with the ability to remove a greater number of participants from a group at once. The Beta app for Android also suggests that the administrators will get more new features for ‘groups’, such as the ability to select whether users can modify details in the group.