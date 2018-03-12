WhatsApp makes big change to its ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature; here’s what it is

WhatsApp has reworked its ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp is making a big change to its message deletion feature. This feature allows users to retract their messages after having sent them mistakenly to other contacts, deleting the message entirely and replacing the message box with the prompt that says ‘This message has been deleted’. However, this could only be done within around 8 minutes – 8 minutes 16 seconds to be specific.

Now, WhatsApp has rolled out a new version 2.18.31 that extends this time limit to 1 hour 8 minutes and 16 seconds on iOS and Windows Phone platforms. But this is not all, WhatsApp has silently added a new feature aimed at curbing the use of ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature by some miscreants, but more on this later.

According to the WABetaInfo that watches the WhatsApp features and new updates closely, WhatsApp version 2.18.31 for iOS now extends the time limit for message deletion to 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. This feature was earlier spotted for Android beta version. Besides, the report says that this feature is rolling out for Windows Phone platform, as well.

A new WhatsApp for iOS update (2.18.31) is available on AppStore.

It is a bug fixes update, but it has the new “Delete for everyone” limit, that’s 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2018

This comes as a breather, now for a longer time, as we all have sent wrong, unpunctuated, poorly-written, and unwanted messages on WhatsApp and regretted later. With the message deletion feature, WhatsApp aims to give more control to its users.

Moving to the stealthy feature that WhatsApp has introduced, the Facebook-owned company is cracking down on the modded and altered versions of the WhatsApp Messenger app that allow the misuse of its message deletion aka ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature. Some modded versions of WhatsApp offered the users to delete their messages from as far as three years back. WhatsApp took note of this misuse and introduced a new ‘Block Revoke Request’ option. This option will be carried out in the background in the modified versions of WhatsApp.

This is how the Block Revoke Request feature will work. This feature will check if a message that has been requested for deletion is less than 24 hours old. WhatsApp will send a notification to the recipient with the same ID of the message, informing them about the deletion process requested by the other person. This way WhatsApp will ensure that the message deletion feature is not misused.

Earlier, it was found out that if someone has quoted your message, the message will be shown even if it has been deleted by the sender. The messages sent in a group can also be seen after they have been deleted for everyone, once they are quoted by any group members.