WhatsApp latest update: Two new features introduced for Android smartphones which will make your life easier

New features are available in WhatsApp version 2.17.148.

The social messaging app, WhatsApp’s latest update is here and it has introduced two new features. The features may not be a massive change but will surely make your life on social media, a lot easier and faster. WhatsApp has made it easy for you to apply new text font styles and also search for emojis in the latest version of its app. The new feature by WhatsApp was initially spotted by Android Police. The report has pointed out the new things are available in WhatsApp version 2.17.148. The new tweaks on WhatsApp were available to to be used in the Beta version of the app for Android. It was also available on the regular stable Android build also when we looked for the same. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the latest new features are not yet available on WhatsApp for iOS.

What does the new WhatsApp feature mean for you? Firstly, it will now be easier to find the option to change the font style for a text, without having to place the required text between asterisks, underscore, or tilde for this. Now a user can just long press the text they wish to convert to bold or italics or underscore. A little menu pops up asking for Cut, Copy or Paste options with three little dots at the end. Just tap on those, and it will open a more detailed menu. Here a user will see options for Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, Monospace and as well as the Share option. Just tap on the style you wish to apply to a particular text, and it will take place automatically. The other new feature on WhatsApp is the option of searching for emojis by just typing in the keyword.

When you go to the emoji keyword, you will see a little search option at the bottom. Just type whatever emoji you wish to use, like say pig for the piggy emoji, and you’ll find the relevant result. This should be useful for users whose only form of communication on the app is via emojis.

WhatsApp, which is the world’s leading messaging app with over 1 billion users of which over 200 million are in India alone, has been steadily adding nifty features to the app to make it more useful. WhatsApp is rumoured to add support for all sorts of file-sharing, including MP3s, etc which could make the app even more popular in a market like India, where it has emerged as a form of major of communication.