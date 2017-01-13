WhatsApp gets business friendly; here’s what we know about ‘Enterprises’ feature

With the new functionality in WhatsApp’s structured messages, the app is trying to be more business friendly for enterprises. This essentially means that they will be enabled to send messages directly to a big number of users who are the potential audience. Currently, it is limited to mainly social interactions. (Reuters)

Messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly set to bring structured messages for enterprises. According to a new report by WABetaInfo on Twitter, the new feature has been found in WhatsApp’s latest updates on iOS, Windows and Android’s beta app. With the new functionality in WhatsApp’s structured messages, the app is trying to be more business friendly for enterprises. This essentially means that they will be enabled to send messages directly to a big number of users who are the potential audience. Currently, it is limited to mainly social interactions.

The new feature will probably launch later this year. Twitter tipster WABetaInfo has dug into WhatsApp’s program and found references to the new feature of structured messages and it reportedly was present in the previous versions of WhatsApp updates in iOS. References were also found in WhatsApp for Web and Desktop as well, regarding the instant messaging apps’ structured messages.

WABetaInfo tweeted: “Structured WhatsApp messages have several templates: one of those is the translation of the message in the user language that is managed by the business using some WhatsApp tools. So, great changes for messages are coming with WhatsApp Enterprise.” In another tweet, it wrote: “Facebook already has some tools to manage structured messages, using JSON files. I don’t know if WhatsApp will use the same concept.”

According to the terms and conditions put in the WhatsApp update in August 2016, there was a hint towards the modification it is about to bring to the platform, which essentially will be integrating business services. WhatsApp wrote: “We will explore ways for you and businesses to communicate with each other using WhatsApp, such as through order, transaction, and appointment information, delivery and shipping notifications, product and service updates, and marketing. For example, you may receive flight status information for upcoming travel, a receipt for something you purchased, or a notification when a delivery will be made. Messages you may receive containing marketing could include an offer for something that might interest you. We do not want you to have a spammy experience; as with all of your messages, you can manage these communications, and we will honour the choices you make.”

WhatsApp will reportedly be testing this new feature for some time, using a targeted audience initially. The company has also said that the service will be free of ads, which means that the service will be effective, relevant and useful.