WhatsApp finally supports Android Nougat: Here’s what’s new

Popular messaging app WhatsApp will now support the Android Nougat notification system fully. As of now, this latest upgrade is not available for everyone but is available only for beta testers who use Android. According to Android Police, the latest update for beta is listed on version 2.17.12 that gives Android Nougat users access to the full notification system, which was unavailable for a long time. In the new update, users can reply to individual messages from the notification menu itself. There was a continuous problem with the Quick Reply option when there were new messages, and that issue has also been corrected.

Android Wear issues have also been fixed in the latest beta update which makes reading and replying to messages easier on the device itself. All the new features are up for grabs on WhatsApp’s beta version. WhatsApp has an official beta testing program available on Google Play. In order to own this feature, users will have to get WhatsApp’s latest beta version. Users will have to sign up for it by clicking on the ‘Become a Tester’ button. One can also download the beta version of the messaging app from other websites like APK Mirror, which offer apps signed by Google. But one must make sure that the downloaded version is the latest one.

According to reports, WhatsApp is all set to bring structured messages for enterprises/businesses. According to a new report by WABetaInfo on Twitter, the new feature has been found in WhatsApp’s latest updates on iOS, Windows and Android’s beta app. With the new functionality in WhatsApp’s structured messages, the app is trying to be more business friendly for enterprises.

WhatsApp puts user data at risk; here's why you should be worried

Meanwhile, your chats reportedly are not as secure as you trust them to be. According to The Guardian, security researcher Tobias Boelter from the University of California, Berkeley has found out a backdoor in the messaging app which leaves your private texts and calls open to interceptions, which can be used by Facebook and the likes. However, WhatsApp had denied any such claims.