WhatsApp ‘Delete For Everyone’ to ‘Live Location’: 5 latest features you will find useful

Here is a quick look at the top five new features on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature is finally live for all users. The new WhatsApp feature will now be available on Android, iOS, and Windows smartphones. The delete for everyone feature enables users to delete sent messages, including text, photos, videos, and more within 7 minutes. The new feature on WhatsApp is highly useful for those who might accidentally send a message to someone or perhaps message the wrong person. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has been quite aggressive in terms of announcing new features on its platform. According to a report, WhatsApp may also bring a UPI based payments system called WhatsApp Pay in India. Meanwhile, from live location sharing to new security features, the messaging app has introduced a plethora of new functionalities in the app. Here is a quick look at the top five new features on WhatsApp:

WhatsApp Delete for everyone: WhatsApp has officially rolled out the recall/revoke messages feature on its platform. The WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature is simple to use. It should be noted that a user can delete a message within 7 minutes of sending it. While it is important that both the sender as well as the recipient of the message need to have the latest version of WhatsApp on their smartphones. When a message is deleted, both users on either side will receive a notification of the same. In order to use the feature, you need to have the latest WhatsApp version installed. In the chat window, you can select the message and tap the delete icon. You will get the text saying “You deleted this message.” Meanwhile, the recipient will get a notification that will read as: “This message was deleted.”

WhatsApp Live Location: The new WhatsApp feature helps users inform their friends exactly where they are, in real time. The live location sharing works in short-term and users can control every angle related to whom to send, when and for how long the update will work. WhatsApp’s feature will be useful to tell friends and family where you are and if you are safe. This will be a brilliant method for friends and family to track you if you are expected somewhere or are on a trip. Whatsapp blog said that the new feature is end to end encrypted. In order to use the feature, you need to have the latest WhatsApp version. Now, you will be needed to open a chat with the person or group you want to share with. Then under ‘Location’ in the ‘Attachment’ button, you will now find the new option to ‘Share Live Location’. Now select the duration for which you want to share and tap send.

WhatsApp Media sharing: WhatsApp is popular for the ease with which it lets users share texts, videos, pictures, contacts, and other things. Recently, the media file sending limit was increased from 10 to 30. This feature is now live on all WhatsApp versions. WhatsApp has also enabled all type of file sharing options on its platform. While earlier you could only send a certain kind of files on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, but now from MP3 to APK files, you can send anything to your contacts via the messenger. However, there is a limit to the size of the file that you can share and it varies across platforms. You can also bundle photos into an album, share video streaming, as well as add image filters on WhatsApp now.

WhatsApp Two-step verification: Earlier this year, WhatsApp has unveiled an optional security feature for all users. With the current world of high technology and complicated cyber crimes, it is important that you protect your privacy. Users now have the option of verification of their number when WhatsApp is installed on a new smartphone. They will have to create a 6 digit password when registering a phone with the same number.

WhatsApp Status: WhatsApp Status has been one of the most popular features on the app. While earlier you could only put up a text message as your status, WhatsApp introduced a feature where you could share stories like in Snapchat and Instagram. The Snapchat stories feature was ‘copied’ by most Facebook-owned applications, WhatsApp too has imbibed it into its system. You can now put any number of videos and pictures as a Status on WhatsApp. However, when the new feature was introduced the text status was gone. After facing some criticism, WhatsApp reintroduced the feature in the app.