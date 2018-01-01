WhatsApp crashed at midnight just ahead of the year 2018; the real reason why remains hidden

WhatsApp crashes globally on New Year’s Eve, has a rough start into 2018. (Reuters)

While many were busy partying and celebrating the commencement of New Year and texting their loved ones, a big surprise came near midnight and there was nothing welcome about it. The event left virtually the entire world agitated. It came to pass that messaging app WhatsApp crashed, puncturing plans of most people to wish their friends “Happy New Year 2018” at the stroke of midnight! What is worse, it took all of 2 hours to restore the network!. At midnight, the messaging service suffered outages in India, Japan, Britain, Barbados, Panama, South Africa, Spain and Qatar. Thousands of people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express anger, as well as connect with their dear ones, even as Facebook-owned instant messenger remained dormant for almost two hours on Sunday. Some users also received notifications like — “Our service is experiencing a problem right now. We are working on it and hope to restore functionality shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience.” It was short and not at all sweet!

Several people used social media to vent their frustrations using the #whatsappdown. One Twitter user wrote, “Nothing could’ve been better than WhatsApp servers crashing on new year’s eve #whatsappdown #WhatsApp,” Another said,”Open Whatsapp. Send message. Nothing. Airplane mode on. Airplane mode off. Nothing. Open twitter. See £whatsappDown. Find relief that it’s not just me. #HappyNewYear2018.”

The app appeared to display a permanent loading wheel with messages failing to deliver. Whatsapp later apologised. “WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience,” a spokeswoman for the messaging service was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, some smartphones could have experienced this problem due to WhatsApp cutting support for some operating systems. Last week, the company confirmed that the mobile messaging app will stop working on a number of platforms from December 31. The messaging app dropped the support for ‘BlackBerry OS’, ‘BlackBerry 10’, ‘Windows Phone 8.0’ and older platforms, from December 31. “We will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time,” WhatsApp had previously said.

All said an done, the messaging app has not revealed why so many people suffered such a big inconvenience at such a critical time of the year when loved ones wanted to contact each other to express their new year wishes!