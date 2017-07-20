WhatsApp can bring Picture-in-Picture mode for video chats; all about the interesting new feature called PIP

A new features might come on WhatsApp soon. (AFP)

Facebook owned WhatsApp has been going all out in its attempt to make it a platform for videos too. In a step forward towards that, the social messaging app has decided to bring an all new feature called as picture-in-picture (PIP) mode for video-calling. This new functionality has been spotted inside the WhatsApp version 2.17.265 of the app which was running on developer preview of Android O. According to a tweet by popular website WABetaInfo, the PIP mode found within the WhatsApp app was spotted on the new version of its app on Android. This was turned on by default on Android O developer preview. WABetainfo is famous for leaking features ahead of any official announcement by WhatsApp. The Twitter handle also clarified that Android 8.0 O has a specific Application Programming Interface (API) that was used by the messaging app to enable the feature. In another major update, WhatsApp recently enabled its users to play YouTube content within the app itself.

Meanwhile, from the picture that has been shared of the working feature, we are currently not sure if WhatsApp users will be able to move the PIP window around on the display panel or if it has to remain at a fixed position. Additionally, there is no surety on whether the video chat will continue in the same mode if you decide to switch to other applications on your smartphone. In order to get more information on this new feature, we will have to wait for WhatsApp to officially release this service. But one thing is for certain, that if WhatsApp manages to make the feature well, it can be a huge help for regular video calling feature users. This is because, with the PIP mode, you will be able to conveniently continue your chats on a video call and at the same time shift to browsing through your texts on the app, or perhaps even anywhere on the phone as well.

It should be noted, that the feature was seen on Android, so we have to await more information on whether the functionality will make its way to Apple iOS devices as well. But an entry to iPhones may be unlikely soon since the service was spotted to be using Android O’s APIs. A few days back, the social media giant brought an update for iPhones which included features like share any file type, ability to pin chats, among other things