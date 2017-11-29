What! This Samsung technology can charge your smartphone battery in just 12 minutes

Samsung has claimed that theoretically, graphene ball-based batteries need just 12 minutes to fully charge. (Source: Samsung)

Samsung has a new technology and it gives your smartphone battery 5 times the charging speed. The new technology by Samsung is called as “graphene ball” and it increases the charging speed of your phone. The new feature also spikes the battery capacity by a whopping 45 percent. The new material is called graphene which is an allotrope of Carbon. It has long been considered to be an alternative to Silicon and other forms of carbon, especially for processors and batteries. Now, the Korean electronics giant has discovered a great potential for it.

Samsung’s graphene ball technology has the potential to be used in the next generation of smartphone batteries, the company has revealed in a press release. The development avenues, according to Samsung, include mobile devices and electric vehicles. The technology was developed by researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), in collaboration with Samsung SDI and the Seoul National University’s School of Chemical and Biological Engineering. The company has claimed that theoretically, graphene ball-based batteries need just 12 minutes to fully charge. This means it could turn out to be revolutionary for both smartphones and electric vehicles.

Samsung has said that when compared to the usual lithium-ion powered batteries, graphene ball-based batteries are cooler while running and can maintain a stable temperature of 60-degrees Celsius. It could help in “stable battery temperatures [are] particularly key for electric vehicles.”

Samsung has explained the technology as: “This ‘graphene ball’ was utilised for both the anode protective layer and cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries. This ensured an increase of charging capacity, a decrease of charging time as well as stable temperatures.”

Meanwhile, Dr Son In-hyuk, who led the project for SAIT, said, “Our research enables mass synthesis of multifunctional composite material graphene at an affordable price. At the same time, we were able to considerably enhance the capabilities of lithium-ion batteries in an environment where the markets for mobile devices and electric vehicles is growing rapidly.”