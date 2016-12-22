What makes cloud computing attractive for businesses; Ericsson India honcho Ekow Nelson explains

Ekow Nelson, region head, IT & Cloud, Ericsson India.

Efficiencies, convenience and pay-per-use business models make cloud computing attractive to consumers and businesses, says Ekow Nelson, region head, IT & Cloud, Ericsson India. The demand for cloud solutions is growing but concerns around security and governance remain. Business users are also concerned about confidentiality as well as connectivity issues and how that will affect their ability to get work done, he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interaction. Excerpts:

What is your India strategy for cloud & IT business?

Our strategy in India is to leverage the large customer base we have, for digital transformation as the Indian market moves toward digitalisation. As networks and IT technologies converge, we will extend our substantial experience in managing and operating large networks to IT infrastructure and applications.

Cloud, on the other hand, is relatively nascent and in that regard, our increased focus in the market is timely. Cloud computing is rapidly gaining momentum among large enterprises with IaaS (Infrastructure as a service) attracting the largest investment owing to the need for cost effective and agile operations, while private cloud is the most popular mode of deployment.

On the same lines, SMBs are becoming early adopters of cloud and are re-thinking their cloud strategies.

A significant part of the IT and cloud portfolio is the telecom core network where, again, we enjoy a leadership position in India. As we move toward software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV), the traditional telecom core network is poised to undergo significant modernisation to deliver the opex (operating expense) and capex (capital expenditure) savings, along with flexibility and time to market benefits promised. A key part of our strategy is to lead the transformation of the traditional telecom core networks across India and retain our leadership position in the telecom core.

Which are the industries best suited to utilise cloud and IT?

Efficiencies, convenience and pay-per-use business models make cloud computing attractive to consumers and businesses alike. Consumers are increasingly using ICT services that are cloud-based, from email and word processing to online music and social networking. Businesses, on the other hand, have benefited not only from outsourced applications, such as on-demand customer relationship management and collaboration, but also from cloud-based computing platforms and infrastructure, including hosted storage and data centres.

From banking to transportation, manufacturing to retail, every industry is looking at cloud to enable agility in the IT infrastructure and drive efficiencies across organisations. Other industries that will witness high adoption of cloud business include health and education sector.

From the cloud and IT point of view, how important is the India market for the company?

India is a very important market for us. It is, in fact, one of the top three markets for Ericsson in terms of contribution to total sales. As far as cloud and IT are concerned, we see potential of India being one of the largest markets for us. For cloud, we have recently launched our latest solutions in India. We have received an extremely positive response from the industry on our ideas around cloud.

What are the challenges in India with respect to cloud?

The demand for cloud solutions is growing but concerns around security and governance remain. Business users are also concerned about confidentiality as well as connectivity issues and how that will affect their ability to get work done. Today’s operators should not have to choose between speed and security. In addition, budget constraints limit the possibility to make large investments which support business needs, including IT architecture transformation.