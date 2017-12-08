What is WhatsApp Business app? Here’s how you can benefit from this new product

WhatsApp Business app is being tested by a small group of users.

WhatsApp seems all set to announce a new standalone app called WhatsApp Business. The WhatsApp Business app will include both verified and unverified accounts. WhatsApp has posted a new FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) on its platform where it has informed about the new business-oriented profiles. The WhatsApp FAQ details important features along with a guideline on how to differentiate between various profiles. Several enterprises have been using the Facebook-owned messaging platform to communicate with their consumers and clients for a long time now. However, now the popular messaging app has decided to create a separate app for such companies. Earlier in 2017, WhatsApp for Android users saw verified profile feature that enabled businesses to talk to their users. The verified accounts have a tick mark sign to indicate authenticity.

According to WhatsApp, the new Business app is being tested by a small group of users. Once the process is complete, we can expect the WhatsApp Busines app to be live for general users. WhatsApp in the FAQ posted: “While chatting with businesses, you can check your contact’s profile to see which type of account they’re using. A verified account has a green checkmark badge on its profile.” Notably, any enterprise profile that has a grey question mark badge in its profile, means the account is using the WhatsApp Business app but the verification has not been done by WhatsApp yet.

The most important thing to note here is that WhatsApp Business app is not the same as that of WhatsApp. There are two separate applications on the Google Play Store. Interestingly, even the logo has changed. While WhatsApp has a calling sign inside a bubble, the Business app has a letter ‘B’ inside the same bubble. Inside the app, you get the option of creating a business profile, migrate chats, analytics, and auto responses.

The description of WhatsApp Business app on Google Play Store says: “As a test partner for ‘WhatsApp Business’, you have early access to a wide range of new features that we’ve built with you in mind. As you experiment with what this new app has to offer, please share your experiences with us so that we can improve the product.”

In the FAQ, WhatsApp also informs that users will get the tools they require to control user experience with enterprises. Users can also block business accounts and report them as spam at any time.