What is Twitter Moments feature and how to use it; Check update, but there is a catch

Twitter rolls out Moments feature for its users (Source: Twitter Screenshot)

Realising the importance of innovation to stay ahead in the business, micro-blogging website Twitter has launched a new feature, ‘Moments’ for its users. Twitter Moments enable users to stitch together multiple tweets into slideshow-like stories. It is intended to help Twitter users keep up with what the world is talking about at any given time without having to follow loads of new people or watch trending topics closely. It is a collection of tweets that generally focus on a single subject. It may be people tweeting reactions to a game, news updates on an emergency, or just a bunch of jokes about elections. It is available for all Twitter users. However, there is a big catch involved! For now, the Twitter Moments feature can only be created on the desktop and cannot be enjoyed on mobile phones! Twitter has rolled out a separate tab, which can be seen on your profile page through which a user can upload his own ‘Moment’.

Moments were first released in October 2015, with Twitter and selected partners able to curate stories on a range of topics, including News, Sports, and Entertainment. Then, in August 2016, Twitter opened Moments up to a broader group of influencers and creators, before beginning the public roll-out of the feature on September 28th. Here are some easy steps through which you can enjoy the feature on the site:

Check video explaining how to use Twitter Moments feature here:

Check Guide on how to use Twitter Moments feature here:

1. Click the Moments tab on your Twitter profile- To create your own Moment, you’ll have to click on the new “Moments” tab on your profile.

2. Click ‘Create new Moment’- You’ll see the option to create a Moment in the right-hand column of the page.

3. Add title, description, and the cover you want- The Moment tool then asks you to add a title, description, and cover for your Moment. Twitter recommends keeping your title short, but descriptive and says your description should give users “a taste of what to expect in your Moment.” You can choose a cover using photos or videos from tweets, or by uploading an image of your choice.