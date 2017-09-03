Locky Ransomware: How it infects our systems and how to stay safe from this virus

Locky Ransomware is learnt to be demanding ransom. (Representational photo from IE)

The Narendra Modi government on Saturday issued an alert on the spread of a new malware. The name of this malware is ‘Locky Ransomware’. “Alert regarding spam spreading Locky Ransomware issued today by @IndianCERT…,” Electronics and IT Additional Secretary Ajay Kumar tweeted. So what is this Locky Ransomware and what led Modi government to issued malware alert on it? Here are things you must know about the Locky Ransomware and how it harms our systems:-

– Locky Ransomware can lock computers and a ransom demand is raised to unlock them. (Ransomware is a malicious software)

– Locky Ransomware is learnt to be demanding ransom of half a bitcoin, which at present rate is equivalent to over Rs 1.5 lakh.

What government’s alert tell us?

– The alert, issued on Cyber Swachhta Kendra, said it has been reported that a new wave of spam mails is circulating with common subject lines to spread variants of Locky Ransomware.

– Also, the alert says, “Reports indicate that over 23 million messages have been sent in this campaign. The messages contain common subjects like ‘please print’, ‘documents’, ‘photo’, ‘Images’, ‘scans’ and ‘pictures’. However, the subject texts may change in targeted spear phishing campaigns.” The alert described severity of the ransomware as “HIGH”.

– The system infected by Locky Ransomware is getting locked or encrypted with random numbers with “extension [dot] lukitus or [dot] diablo6”, the alert stated. The instructions contain installation of “a TOR browser and visiting (dot) onion sites and demanding ransom of .5 Bitcoins”, according to the alert issued.

Alert regarding spam spreading Locky ransomware issued today by @IndianCERT

Remain Cybersafe Enjoy Cyberspace — Ajay Kumar (@drajaykumar_ias) September 2, 2017

How it harms systems?

– To target users, spam showing links to fake dropbox websites is being used to spread Locky variants.

Advice to users

– “Users are advised to exercise caution while opening e-mails and organisations are advised to deploy anti-spam solutions and update spam block lists,” the alert stated.

CERT-In published Alert regarding the spam campaign spreading Locky ransomware — CERT-In (@IndianCERT) September 3, 2017

Another WannaCry?

Earlier, a series of cyber attacks involving ransomware WannaCry had hit computers worldwide.

“Among more than 100 countries that were hit by WannaCry (an advanced ransomware attack), India was the third-worst affected,” an Assocham PWC report said.