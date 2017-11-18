What is Apple Homepod, the Siri-powered smart speaker?

The Siri-powered smart speaker, also known as Homepod, will take your listening music experience to the next level. (AP)

Tech giant Apple is all set to introduce you to a new device called Homepod by early next year. The announcement of pushing back its plans came today as earlier it was due to be launched in December this year. The Siri-powered smart speaker, also known as Homepod, will take your listening music experience to the next level. Apple has issued a statement saying the production process needs “a little more time.” The company claimed that the Siri-powered smart speaker will be able to control home appliances and take basic orders. “We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod … but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018,” an Apple spokeswoman told Reuters. The device, when launched, will face competition with the likes of Amazon Echo, Google Home and the Sonos One, which have gained much popularity themselves.

Here is everything you need to know about Apple Homepod:-

1. HomePod is the first smart music speaker after Apple launched iPod Hi-Fi in 2007, which was later discontinued.

2. Users can play music directly over WiFi or AirPlay from iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

3. The device is being built with voice control using a six-microphone array that makes it smarter.

4. HomePod has an Apple-designed woofer which provides deep, clean bass, a custom array of seven beam-forming tweeters. All this will make your music experience even better.

5. The HomePod is powered with an A8 Fusion chip, which is also found inside the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

6. After its launch, the HomePod will only be available in limited quantities, according to the Apple supplier who will be manufacturing it.

7. The device will cost USD 349 and will be available in two colors: white and space grey. When compared to other such devices the Amazon Echo is priced at USD 180 and Google Home costs USD 129.

8. HomePod will run iOS but there is nothing in the code to suggest that Apple is offering a framework for developing third-party apps and extensions, as per macworld.com.

9. The device which has six microphones can be activated verbally using voice command.

10. The HomePod has a 272×340 screen at the top that will respond to touch controls. Unlike the Amazon Echo Show, the HomePod screen does not have a video screen, however, it has a LED matrix.