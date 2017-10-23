What does it mean to be digital? Check out customers’ delight in this age

Value chains are getting longer and more complex, making it even more difficult to deliver customer experience.

What does it mean to be digital? And, what does it mean to be innovative? The conventional answers to these questions do not help the organisations any more. This is the age of customers – demanding ones at that. Value chains are getting longer and more complex, making it even more difficult to deliver customer experience. Despite all effort, translating digital into measurable impact remains an elusive goal, rather a constantly moving target for enterprise. It’s not for the lack of intent or misplaced priorities. The key lies in how you piece together the puzzle of digital innovation. A recent Digital Transformation Executive Study conducted on Business Insight, differentiates digital leaders from laggards. The top digital players are 58% more likely to cite customer empowerment as a key global trend while the laggards tend to focus more on global competition and the increasing pace of change (39% vs. 23%).

One of the main reasons for the ongoing ‘customer delight’ struggle has been that enterprises have been locked in the ‘operational efficiency v/s customer experience’ conundrum. Now, however, in form of digital platforms and systems of intelligence, we have all the ingredients to not only explore innovations in IoT, blockchain, machine learning, and analytics, but also to scale our ideas with design thinking and new innovation services that enable real digital business transformation. What this means is that we now have the ability to execute truly “Live Business” through real-time predictive analytics and connected ecosystems.

For instance, now, enterprises can take the first steps to self-running customer service through machine learning based intelligent classification and action on incoming service tickets. This may sound simple, but this would not be possible without a digital innovation that combines technologies such as machine learning, big data and analytics with a pragmatic application of design thinking to customer service process.

Let’s consider another area, that of customer retention. Enterprises have long maintained historical databases containing information about customer behaviour, demographics, and churn. They just couldn’t do much with it to take real-time actions. We can, now, mine this data to discover the subtle but powerful indicators of churn, substantially improving our ability to predict it, and act in time before churn happens.

What’s important to note in these cases is that while the capability now exists, the key lies in prioritising ‘customer experience”, and then leveraging digital to accomplish it efficiently. Value chain in some cases tends to be fairly long, and sometimes transcends the boundary of enterprise owned resources and internal workflows, crossing over to machines eventually.

If your customers come to you with an item with a broken part that needs to not only be replaced, but also assembled back in the right configuration (think of a broken specialized crystal from a ring), then such digital innovation can be the difference between days and weeks of hops and delays versus a same-day servicing. That’s where experience meets efficiency.

And, that’s how digital capability to connect these resources, including machines and external resources, becomes an enabler for real-time business leading to customer experience whilst being operationally efficient.

The writer is chief customer officer, SAP Indian Subcontinent