We see vast opportunities in big data, artificial intelligence: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Speaking at the ongoing Cyber Tech conference, organised at the city of Tel Aviv from 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2017, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized on Israel’s contribution to the global cyber security space and some of the areas that are growing rapidly within the country. “We are in the meeting ground of the big data connectivity and artificial intelligence where we see vast opportunities.”

Elaborating on the future growth areas, he said, “We have about 500 start-up companies that are creating the software’s for the new automotive industry. But there is a challenge as well because we live in the inter-connectivity of cars and for all the changes we need cyber security. Digital health is another industry that is expanding here very rapidly with huge databases. We have twin opportunities in preventive medicines and also personalised medicines with fantastic productivity. But there is a problem with this new industry that is called cyber security.”

He stated that the Internet of Things is going to create so many connections that it will be virtually impossible to address them. This business is endless, but it is required to gearing up with the challenges arising up from it. It’s a new kind of warfare which is very different from what the world has seen so far.

On the seriousness of the security risks and the devastation it can bring, the PM explains, “Today the warfare has changed dramatically to the extent that with just a click of a button you can bring nations down to their knees, if you are willing to take the risks. Every system can be hacked from aeroplanes, hospitals, cars, banks and most importantly, our data banks. So this new type of warfare is getting more complicated with every other day.”

Netanyahu has also signalled to prospective investors. “Do not add regulation in the field of cyber,” he said. “The temptation of more regulation is substantial, but once you impose regulation, you will hinder the development of the cyber technology industry. Help where you can encourage development. We are currently offering tax benefits to entrepreneurs. We also have support programs for companies that will come to Israel to establish development centres here. Additionally, we are developing the human capital of Israel through training programs in the military and in academia. I encourage everyone present to invest in Israel.”

Addressed the cyber terrorism threat the PM informed. “Terrorist organizations use the same tools we use – against us. “In recent years, Iran has been developing a terrorist infrastructure in the Middle East. The Internet of Things can be used by these terrorist organizations for dangerous purposes. Unless we work together and cooperate, the future can be very menacing. In this context, Israel, the USA and other countries should cooperate at the government level as well as among the industries.”

Toward the end of his address, Netanyahu referred to his Twitter post regarding President Trump’s initiative to build a wall along the USA-Mexico border. “I would like to clarify something regarding my tweet,” said Netanyahu. “I spoke about the success of the fence in Israel. I made no remark regarding the USA-Mexico border. We have excellent relations with Mexico.”

Cybertech 2017 Conference, held for the fourth year in Israel at Pavilion 2 of the Israel Trade Fairs & Convention Center on January 30th – February 1st is the second largest conference and exhibition of cyber technologies in the world. The mega event is hosting over 250 companies and 100 startups that will present innovative problem-solving strategies and solutions to challenges relevant for a wide range of sectors.