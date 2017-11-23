Wave BP, Wave Fit activity bands price starts at Rs 2199; here’s how to stay fit and healthy

Equipped with built-in sensors, Wave BP accurately displays your heart rate and blood pressure, helping you decide exercise time and intensity freely.

These days, it is quite common to see people, especially youngsters, glued to their fitness bands and companion apps (on their mobile phones) that process their activity data, such as number of steps taken, kilometers walked, blood pressure, heart rate, etc. Riversong Technology Company, a technology-focused company based out of Shenzhen, China, is testing the Indian market with its fitness devices. Recently, it introduced two fitness trackers here—Wave BP and Wave Fit. Both the products are connected via app that can be downloaded from Google Playstore – H Band 2.0. The products are available on Amazon, we take a look some of their key features.

Wave BP (Rs 3,299)

Equipped with built-in sensors, Wave BP accurately displays your heart rate and blood pressure, helping you decide exercise time and intensity freely. It tracks daily activity like steps, distance, calorie consumed, etc. You can view your daily, weekly and monthly activity data in the H Band app when the tracker is connected with your phone via Bluetooth. Wave BP will vibrate when your phone receives a call/SMS/social message. As a sleep monitor, Wave BP automatically tracks how long and how well you slept, and wakes you up gently every morning through silent vibration alarm clock. The fitness tracker is easy to charge and install. Please ensure to charge it with 500mAh current USB enabled device (such as laptop, PC tablets). Note: this device is not waterproof; it is resistant to water.

Wave Fit (Rs 2,199)

Wave Fit band intelligently detects your heart rate every 15 minutes due to the advanced built-in sensor, it records your HR data and helps you to plan workout scientifically. The band automatically monitors how long and how well you slept. It will remind you to get up from the desk and move around, help you boost your physical activity levels after setting up sedentary reminder.

The band’s 0.91-inch large OLED display screen shows your walking steps/ distance and calories burnt. This tracker is

compatible with Android 4.4 / iOS 8.0 and above, Bluetooth 4.0 enabled

device.