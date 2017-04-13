WATCH: Burger King’s innovative ‘OK Google’ ad which is not OK with Google

Burger King asks Google, “What is the Whopper Burger?”

Google seems to have dismissed an advertising campaign by the popular fast food chain called Burger King. The interesting television ad by Burger King was intended for activating the voice-based assistant by Google at the end of the video. The video from Burger King shows a waiter saying the words, “You’re watching a 15-second Burger King ad, which is unfortunately not enough time to explain all the fresh ingredients in the Whopper sandwich. He continues, “But I got an idea. O.K. Google, what is the Whopper burger?” After this video, a Google Home device kept near the screen goes on and it searches for the ingredients of a ‘Whopper’ burger.

However, after some mischievous pranks by people and edits on the Wikipedia page, many tests by Buzzfeed and The Verge showed that Google Home was no more getting activated. Notably, Burger King did not work with Google while making this advertisement. Earlier Google had said that it was not consulted before the release of the commercial. However, this is an interesting campaign by Burger King as the concept is quite novel.

The ad is directed at American users since a huge number of people have now started using voice activated systems like Google Home and Amazon Alexa in their homes. There have been many criticisms on these devices too, as despite making lives easier, it raises many questions about privacy and security.

Meanwhile, Burger King’s marketing stunt has backfired ever since a miscreant changed the first line of the Whopper’s Wikipedia entry. Burger King is owned by Restaurant Brands International and they have admitted that the advert was not designed by collaborating with Google. According to reports, Google might have updated their system as the Google Home app is not responding to the Burger King ad anymore.

While trolls had a field day on Wikipedia, as some wrote that the burger contained cyanide, while others wrote that it was the worst hamburger ever. However, as of now, it looks like the page has been restored by Burger King to its original content.