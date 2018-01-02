Want to know your top 9 Instagram posts of 2017? Follow these simple steps

The 2017 Best Nine, on the other hand, shows you your most liked pictures of 2017. (Source: Reuters)

A couple of years ago Facebook launched a new feature ‘On This Day’ which allows the users to revisit their older posts on the same date. The feature became an instant hit taking people back in time and allowing them to see what they posted in the past. Now, another social networking giant, Instagram has introduced a similar thing that allows the users to find out their top 9 Instagram posts of last year i.e. 2017. However, it isn’t a feature as in Facebook’s case and has led to a lot of confusion. A lot of users are still wondering how to know their top 9 Instagram posts of 2017 and many of them are just putting together a collage of nine pictures and sharing it.

The 2017 Best Nine, on the other hand, shows you your most liked pictures of 2017, along with the likes that you received on all of those nine posts, among the total posts you shared this year. To know your top 9 Instagram posts of 2017, go to 2017BestNine.com on your phone or desktop, and plug in your Instagram handle.

The site will then scan your feed and locate the nine most-liked posts of the year, and arrange them in chronological order in a grid image that you can easily save to your device. Though if you’d prefer to keep that a secret you can simply tap “Photo only version” and it’ll disappear.

The ‘original version’ includes a caption that says “Thank you for your likes!” with the hashtag #2017bestnine at the top. You can also choose the photo only version or check out your best nine from 2016.

The catch is that if your account is private, then this won’t work for you because the website won’t be able to access your profile. Therefore, you will have to make your profile public, do the needful and then, you can turn it back to private if you want.