Want a verified Twitter profile? CEO Dorsey may just make it happen for ‘everyone’

Twitter started verifying profiles back in 2016, on accounts of users giving proper reasons why they want one

Are you one of those Twitter users who would love to flaunt a verified badge sitting next to their names? Well, Twitter is planning to get everyone a blue verified badge, according to CEO Jack Dorsey. Twitter CEO in his Periscope chat mentioned that Twitter verified badges could be given to everyone on Twitter.

Dorsey’s casual Periscope chat hints that Twitter would soon restart the process of verifying profiles. However, as promising as it may sound, Twitter is unlikely to verify all the user profiles. It is worth mentioning that Twitter began verifying profiles of celebrities, politicians, brand pages, and other prominent people including journalists back in 2016. Later, it opened the verification process for the users on accounts of giving proper reasons why they want one.

However, Twitter last year suspended the profile verifications process last year. Twitter faced an outrage over verifying profiles of some white supremacists in the US, leading to the suspension of the verification programme. The company later explained that verification profiles became more of a status symbol, which was otherwise intended to offer genuineness to the profiles.

“The main problem is we use it to mean identity, but because of the way it was originally started, where it was only given to certain very large public figures, celebrities, etc., it came to have a lot of status associated with it, as well,” said David Gasca, one of Twitter’s product leads, on the same Periscope as CEO Dorsey. He added, “They think of it as credibility. Twitter stands behind this person, Twitter believes that this person is someone that – what they’re saying is great and authentic, which is not what at all what we mean by the checkmark.”

While this development could cheer some Twitter users, the company could still be figuring out ways to do that since the number of users on Twitter is remarkably large. Twitter earlier this year said it has now crossed 300 million monthly active users on the website. Twitter also posted a profit in the fourth quarter of 2017 after more than four years of trading in the public market.