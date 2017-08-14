Want a Laptop under Rs 30,000? Here’s are 5 best options

Laptops under Rs 30,000: Conventional wisdom stresses that it is always better to have a laptop for studies or professional assignments as it offers stability and better performance. (Reuters)

A decade ago, almost all web browsing was happening on desktop and laptop computers. The explosion in smartphone popularity has changed the dynamics and these days, the PC has very much become a secondary compute device. However, conventional wisdom stresses that it is always better to have a laptop for studies or professional assignments as it offers stability and better performance. You can get a laptop with good specs, performance within Rs 30,000. Here are some of the best available laptops within a budget of Rs 30,000 which are apt for light usage and deliver good experience.

Lenovo Ideapad 100 (Rs 23,790)

Lenovo IdeaPad 100-15IBY is a 15.6-inch laptop that is powered by Intel’s Pentium N3540 (Bay Trail) quad-core processor and runs Windows on 8.1 (64 bit). The laptop has a plastic body with a matte finish that comes with a slightly roughened surface which is quite good when it comes to holding this machine. The build quality of this laptop is quite solid. On the downside, it does not have a lot of ports, just the ones that are needed for basic level of computing. In entirety, it is a good value for money product and can be a good choice if you are looking for decent performance.

HP 15-BE012TU (Rs 27,490)

HP 15-BE012TU (1AC75PA) comes powered with Intel Core i3 6th Generation processor which is quite good when it comes to handling multitasking capabilities. This device has a great 15.6-inch display for your daily needs. With dimensions of 384.05 x 254.51 x 24.13 mm, it weighs just 2.19 kg. There’s a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels while the screen type is HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit. This laptop comes with 4 GB RAM and has 1 TB HDD storage. There are dual speakers with DTS Studio sound. Port and slot features include 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI Port and 3-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC). There’s a graphics card to manage the graphical functions.

Acer ES1-572 (Rs 27,400)

Acer Aspire ES1-571 laptop has an innovative design and is embedded with advanced technology to deliver seamless performance. This machine is installed with 4 GB RAM and 6th Gen Intel Core i3 processor to remain lag-free. It is pre-installed with seamless and highly interactive Windows 10 operating system. With 39.62 cm (15.6-inch) screen size and integrated HD Graphics from Intel, the gaming and movie watching experience with this laptop becomes excellent. Furthermore, the notebook has 1 TB SATA HDD for storing end number of documents and multimedia, and also to install countless software.

ASUS X Series X540LA (Rs 27,990)

Asus X Series X540LA-XX538D is a 15.6-inch laptop that comes with 5th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and an integrated Intel HD Graphics 4400 card. Appearance-wise, it looks very classy and beautiful. The laptop carries a full HD display that will translate into a good experience for your daily needs. It has 4 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal HDD storage. This is quite ideal for multi-functional usage by today’s generation X. For normal browsing, doing Word documents work or watching movies the laptop is good enough. It has a good sound system too. Overall, an ideal daily computing platform.

Dell Inspiron 3467 (Rs 27,990)

A 14-inch laptop with the essentials you need, including the latest processors and an HD webcam, this machine carries a unique mark of Dell quality. It comes with Intel Corei3 processor and Intel HD520 GPU. When it comes to display, it is equipped with a 14-inch screen with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution which results in great viewing capabilities. With this laptop, consumers can stay connected with computing that comes with easy to use interface. This comes bundled with 4GB RAM and 1 TB of HDD storage. This series by Dell is specifically designed for packing in more for less.

Key recommendations

In today’s fast-paced life, consumers—whether students, professionals on-the-go or those working from home—look for processors that can handle multiple tasks and perform well when videos and basic games are being played. Laptops under Rs 30,000 can very well cover these basic needs and allow you to watch movies, browse internet, even let you perform professional work around programming, etc. When it comes to processors which power the heart of any laptop – a Core i3 is considered to be the best processor you can find in this category.

Zia Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com