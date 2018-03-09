Vu Televisions set to launch new TV models to take on Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A

The fact that Vu could be competing with the likes of Mi TV suggests that the company will set an aggressive pricing for its new television model in India

In a bid to take on the recently launched Xiaomi LED TV series in India, Vu Technologies will launch a new TV model in India on Tuesday, March 13. The company has sent out media invites for the event where it will launch its new LED TV. Vu last year revamped its offerings in the television market in India with new additions across price points. With this launch, the company is set to keep up with the launch of Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A LED series by Xiaomi that made a breakthrough in terms of pricing in the Indian market.

The media invite sent by Vu Technologies contains an image showing the launch of an Android-based television model in India. The image has a tagline – ‘Okay Google, Let’s Vu’ – hinting at the presence of voice command feature on the TV. Vu already enjoys a big portfolio in India that includes TVs with smart features, however, this would be Vu’s first Android TV to launch in India. The fact that Vu could be competing with the likes of Mi TV suggests that the company will set an aggressive pricing for its new television model in India.

Xiaomi has launched three LED TV models in India within a month. Last month, the company entered the Indian television market with the launch of Mi TV 4 55-inch 4K LED. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55-inch 4K is priced at Rs 39,999 in India and has gone up for sale three times so far. There is a huge demand for this model, so much so that it was sold out within seconds during its first sale, as per the company. Earlier this month, Xiaomi expanded its portfolio with the launch of two more LED TV models – Mi TV 4A 43-inch and Mi TV 4A 32-inch. Priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively, the Mi TV 4A will go on its first sale on Tuesday, March 13 and every Friday and Tuesday thereafter.