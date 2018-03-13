Vu launches ‘Official’ Android TV series with voice search in India, counters Mi LED TV 4

The biggest highlight of the Android TVs is the voice-activated search that is powered by Google Assistant.

In a bid to counter the recently launched Xiaomi’s LED TV series in India, Vu Televisions on Tuesday announced the official launch of its Android TV series in India. The Vu Android TV has been launched in three models – 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch. The biggest highlight of the Android TVs is the voice-activated search that is powered by Google Assistant.

The Vu Android TV 43-inch model costs Rs 36,999, the 49-inch model is priced at Rs 46,999, and the 55-inch variant will be available at Rs 55,999 in India. All three Vu Android TV models will go on sale starting Friday, March 16 via Flipkart and Vu flagship stores.

Devita Saraf, Founder and CEO, Vu Technologies, believes that Vu will make a dent in the smart television market that currently sets back the customers with ‘high’ prices. The Vu Android TV comes preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat with the claim to get upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo by April this year. This means that you can download and install all the Android apps and games on the television from Google Play store.

The Google services including the Google Play Music, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube are integrated with the TV models. Besides, there’s also support for other online video streaming apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Alt Balaji, and Sony Liv among others. However, the Amazon Prime Video isn’t supported yet on the Vu Android TV. with the voice integration offered by Google, you can make voice-enable queries within apps, such as playing a video on YouTube by an artist’s or a song’s name. It comes with support for Chromecast, as well.

The Vu Android TV has 4K UHD resolution across the range – 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch. However, Xiaomi offers 4K HDR picture quality at a lower price point. The Vu Android TV is integrated with two 10W sound bars that feature DTS TruSurround and Dolby audio experience. The TV has 2.5GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and a quad-core processor. You can connect Vu TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast from your smartphone.