Vodafone takes on Reliance Jio: Supernet 4G users to get 4GB free data on SIM exchange; here’s how to avail

Now people in Delhi NCR can avail 4GB data free by upgrading to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. (Reuters)

Vodafone customers can upgrade to Vodafone SuperNet TM 4G SIM at any Vodafone store, Vodafone Mini Store and at multi-brand outlets across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and many other places across India. Now people in Delhi NCR can avail 4GB data free by upgrading to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. Customers in Delhi upgrading to a 4G SIM on 4G handsets can avail the Vodafone Data Strong Network and get 4GB data free. The Vodafone 4G SIMs are available at all Vodafone Stores, Vodafone Mini Stores or multi-brand outlets in the city.

After upgrading to a SuperNet 4G SIM, Vodafone prepaid customers with 4G handsets can enjoy the one-time offer of 4GB data free for a period of 10 days, while postpaid customers can avail free 4GB data till their next billing date on a 4G handset. The 4GB free data shall be added to the customer’s data balance on upgrading to a 4G SIM.

Alok Verma Business Head, Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India, said, “Vodafone is proud to be the preferred telecom services provider to over 10.76 million customers in the circle. We are offering 4GB data free for our customers to experience the benefits of our Data Strong Network and enjoy unparalleled mobile internet services.”

How to get free 4GB data:

Step 1: You can walk into any nearby Vodafone Store, Vodafone Mini Store or multi brand outlet and get your 4G SIM. In order to activate the 4G SIM card, use your existing Vodafone number to SMS ‘SIMEX <20 digit new 4G SIM card number to 55199 (this number will be available on the new SIM card/jacket given to you)

#MakeMostOfNow with the Data Strong Network™ – Vodafone SuperNet™ 4G. To know more: http://t.co/aTmBLLj7Cd pic.twitter.com/VXvlQTtGYu — Vodafone India (@VodafoneIN) April 12, 2017

Step 2: You will receive a response SMS from 55199 with partial SIM number entered. You will then have to send the last 6 digits of the new SIM number to 55199 within 2 hours of receiving the SMS mentioned in the above step.

Step 3: You will receive a success SMS, after which your 4G SIM will be activated within 20 minutes. Subsequently, replace your old SIM in the handset with the new 4G SIM and continue to avail the offer.

Vodafone’s SuperNet 4G services are available across 17 circles in India, including Kerala, Kolkata, Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and more.