Vodafone takes on Reliance Jio: Offers unlimited 4G data for 5 hours every day at just Rs 6 per hour

Vodafone counters Reliance Jio with a new 4G data plan. Find out here.

Vodafone has announced a new tariff plan called SuperNight, and it is offering unlimited 3G/4G data for usage and download for five hours. The new plan is available only to Vodafone pre-paid customers and is priced at Rs 29. Vodafone’s new plan is valid from today and the pack can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during five hours at night. The Vodafone SuperNight plan is applicable between 1 am and 6 am. The unlimited data offer on SuperNight can be best used to browse and download a range of content from Vodafone Play too. Ever since Reliance Jio has launched, the battle of tariffs in the telecom market have become more intense, and rival companies like Vodafone, Airtel, BSNL and Idea have been pushing hard to match the aggressive pricing of the Mukesh Ambani-owned company. Telcos in India have resorted to combative data pricing thanks to Reliance Jio’s inexpensive data offerings.

The SuperNight packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The customers can also dial *444*4# to activate the pack. Announcing the launch of the new plan, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said, “These SuperNight packs will enable users to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price. It will help our customers to enjoy the SuperNetTM experience in a worry free manner while remaining confidently connected on our best network ever.” Vodafone had recently launched a new Rs 786 plan for its prepaid users under a Ramzan Special offer. The Vodafone users subscribing to this pack gets unlimited free local and STD calls on any network and 25GB 4G data with a daily limit of 1GB per day after which user will be charged.

Vodafone has reportedly been investing significantly in building Vodafone SuperNetTM, its internet network, offering HD Voice quality across its entire network and super mobile broadband experience across the country.

Here’s what you need to know about Vodafone SuperNight pack:

1. 5-hour of truly unlimited 3G/4G data between 1 am to 6 am at just Rs 6 per hour.

2. Unlimited repeat purchase of Vodafone SuperNight packs applicable.

3. Dial *444*4# to activate the pack or purchase via digital channels or retail touch points