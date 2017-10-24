Vodafone takes on Jio Phone: Launches Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra 4G smartphone priced at just Rs 999

At an effective price of Rs 999, Vodafone-Micromax Bharat 2 smartphone has become one of the cheapest smartphones in the market.

Vodafone India and Micromax have launched a 4G smartphone called Bharat 2 Ultra, effectively priced at Rs 999. The cheap 4G mobile war has been heating up ever since Reliance launched the Jio Phone. After that, rival telecom provider Airtel launched a 4G smartphone in partnership with Karbonn Mobiles, and state-run BSNL launched the Bharat 1 smartphone along with Micromax. At an effective price of Rs 999, Vodafone’s Bharat 2 smartphone has become one of the cheapest smartphones in the market. The difference between the mobiles launched by Airtel/Vodafone/BSNL and Reliance is that the former are smartphones while the latter is a 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone.

A few days ago Micromax had launched the Bharat 1 mobile in partnership with BSNL. Now with Bharat 2 Ultra smartphone, Micromax is clearly aiming at the segment of Indian population who still cannot afford to switch from a feature phone to a smartphone. According to the new offer, buyers will be able to get the device on a payment of Rs 2,899. Further, they will be able to get a cashback of Rs 900 after a period of 18 months and Rs 1000 as cashback after the next 18 months. These refunds make the Bharat 2 Ultra mobile effectively priced at Rs 999, after 3 years. It should be noted that the refunds will come in the form of cashback in a users’ Vodafone M-Pesa account, the company’s digital payments service.

Notably, the Vodafone-Micromax offer comes with a few terms and conditions. In order to avail the cashback offer, a user will have to get a minimum of Rs 150 as recharge every month for 18 months on their existing or new Vodafone numbers.

Bharat 2 Ultra smartphone specifications: The Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra runs on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. The mobile is powered by a quad-core Spreadtrum processor. In terms of storage, the Bharat 2 Ultra contains 512MB of RAM and an internal memory of 4GB. When it comes to the camera, you get a 2MP camera at the back and a 0.3MP selfie shooter. The phone is fueled by a 1300mAh battery. The specifications are similar to the Micromax Bharat 2 mobile launched earlier in 2017. The device was priced at Rs 3499.